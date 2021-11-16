Police seek tips in unsolved downtown slaying of homeless man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the slaying two months ago of a homeless man in the Marina area.

Madhav Gupta, 38, was found dead from traumatic injuries to his upper body on a sidewalk in the 600 block of Third Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 2, according to the San Diego Police Department. The county Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Gupta’s death a homicide.

Details on the type of fatal wounds the victim suffered have been withheld, and no suspects in the case have been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

