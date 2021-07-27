Police seek suspect in shooting near liquor store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police searched for a man Tuesday who allegedly fired a gun at an unidentified victim in the Valencia Park neighborhood.

At 7:46 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 5100 Imperial Ave. on a report of someone firing a weapon near the Greene Cat liquor store, said Officer Scott Lockwood of the San Diego Police Department.

Both the suspect and victim fled the scene, Lockwood said. While there were no reported injuries, two vehicles and a kitchen window were damaged by gunfire, he added.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7-inch Black man with a medium build and full beard. He wore a black hoodie and pants, white socks and black slippers, the officer added.

Lockwood said the suspect was last seen driving away in a Dodge Charger that had black-and-chrome rims and a black spoiler.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.