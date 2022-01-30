Police seek shooter in 49ers jersey after man shot in leg downtown

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police Sunday night were searching for a man in a San Francisco 49ers jersey who shot another man in the leg downtown.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue near the restaurant Buca di Beppo, a police watch commander told FOX 5. Police say the victim, whose name was not released, was conscious and breathing when officers responded. He later was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the alleged shooter had blond hair and wore a 49ers jersey with the shooting coming after the conclusion of Sunday’s NFC championship game. San Francisco lost the game to the Rams, 20-17.

Police say they were searching for an SUV-like car in the aftermath of the incident.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact San Diego police at 619-531-2000. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.