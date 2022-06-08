SAN DIEGO – A 65-year-old woman at an independent care facility went missing this week, prompting San Diego police to seek the public’s help to find her.

Eling Chin has mental health issues that led police to classify her as “at risk.” She last was seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the University Care Center facility located at 5602 University Ave. in San Diego’s El Cerrito neighborhood, south of San Diego State University, an agency news release shows.

Chin was described by officers as Black, standing 5-foot-4, and weighing about 192 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It was not clear what she was wearing when she went missing, police say.

Those with information about Chin’s location were asked to contact police at 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 22-500482.