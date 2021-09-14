Police seek information on men involved in BB gun shooting on UCSD campus

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Authorities at UC San Diego are searching for two men, including one accused of riding onto campus on an e-bike last month and shooting a person multiple times with a BB gun.

The incident took place after 3:20 p.m. Aug. 28 when police say the two men entered campus from North Torrey Pines Road at Muir Lane. Traveling east through campus near the intersection of Hopkins Drive and Voigt Drive, one of the men allegedly took out a light-colored BB gun and opened fire on at least one person, police said Tuesday.

The other man, also on an e-bike, was not seen in possession of a weapon or attacking anyone, according to police.

Both men are believed to have fled the area westbound across campus to North Torrey Pines Road from Muir Lane and last were seen near La Jolla Farms.

The first suspect is described by police as being a white man, possibly in late teens to early 20s and was riding the black e-bike while wearing a black helmet, goggles, a light blue jacket with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants and white shoes.

The other man also was described by police as being white and in his early 20s, wearing a black helmet, goggles, a black jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the UC San Diego Police Department at 858-534-4357 or by email at detective@ucsd.edu.