Police seek information about San Diego man’s death

LA MESA — Police released photos of a shooting victim and vehicle Monday as they asked the public for help in learning what led to the man’s death.

La Mesa police started investigating on Dec. 30 when Jose Santos Acevedo Torresday, 36 years old of San Diego, was dropped off at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room with a gunshot wound just before 7 p.m.

Police said a red Honda sedan left him in the ambulance lot before driving away. Torresday died despite life-saving measures by hospital staff.

Officers released Torresday’s identity and photo Monday, saying they still don’t know where he was when he was shot.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-7532 or lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS and www.sdcrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Police say 36-year-old Jose Santos Acevedo Torresday died after a shooting on Dec. 30. Photo: La Mesa Police Department

Police are searching for information about Torresday’s death. He was dropped off at the hospital in this car, police said. Photo: La Mesa Police Department

