Police investigating a series of sexual battery cases are seeking help identifying this man. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — Police detectives investigating a series of sexual battery cases in San Diego released photos of a man in their plea for the public’s help in identifying him.

The incidents took place in Pacific Beach and Balboa Park, police said. In each case, police say the man was riding a black Apollo scooter.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 with a thin build, medium complexion and dark brown, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to come forward.