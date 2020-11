San Diego police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run collision last month. (Credit: San Diego Police Department/YouTube)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run collision last month.

The woman was crossing a San Ysidro street on Oct. 15 when the driver of a silver SUV hit her and drove off.

The victim is described as Hispanic and in her 40s with several tattoos, including “Martin” and “Mi Madre Maria” on her chest.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call SDPD Traffic Division at 858-495-7800.