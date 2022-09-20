SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run driver who left a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.

On August 13 at 1:37 a.m., a driver in a car described as a small, dark-colored SUV hit a woman as she was crossing the intersection of University Avenue and Vermont Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood, according to a press release from San Diego County Crime Stoppers. The vehicle, possibly an older model Honda CRV, was traveling east on University Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injury to her hand.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.