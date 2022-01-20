Police seek help finding shooter who killed man near Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person who fatally shot a 34-year-old man near Sunset Cliffs last summer.

Akili Cobbs was fatally shot near Sunset Cliffs on June 27, 2021. (San Diego CrimeStoppers)

Akili Cobbs was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4500 block of Ladera Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 27. Officers performed CPR and administered first aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived, but Cobbs died at the scene.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s, between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white Adidas logo on the front and drove away in a dark-colored sedan.

A $1,000 reward is being offered. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.