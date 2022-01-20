Police seek help finding shooter who killed man near Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person who fatally shot a 34-year-old man near Sunset Cliffs last summer.
Akili Cobbs was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4500 block of Ladera Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 27. Officers performed CPR and administered first aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived, but Cobbs died at the scene.
Police described the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s, between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white Adidas logo on the front and drove away in a dark-colored sedan.
A $1,000 reward is being offered. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.