Have you seen this man?

Police are asking for help finding 63-year-old Jose Ledesma. He was last seen near 2900 Franklin Avenue. Photo: San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for help finding a missing 63-year-old man who is considered at-risk.

Jose Ledesma was last seen at his home in the 2900 block of Franklin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. He’s considered at-risk because of an unspecified medical-mental condition, according to police.

He’s described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with black and silver hair and a mustache. Ledesma was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, dark sweat pants and black and red Nike shoes.

Anyone who sees Ledesma or knows where he is is asked to call 619-531-2000.