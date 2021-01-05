Police seek help finding 69-year-old with dementia

SAN DIEGO — Police asked the public for help Tuesday in their search for a missing 69-year-old man who is considered at risk.

The San Diego Police Department said Carleton Hargrove suffers from dementia. Officers have been trying to find him since he left his home in the Bay Terraces neighborhood on foot around 9:45 a.m.

Police described Hargrove as 6 feet tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Hargrove or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 619-531-2000 and reference case 21-500020.

