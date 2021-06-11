Police seek black Honda in suspected gang shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 47-year-old man was wounded Friday in a gang shooting in a Colina Del Sol-area neighborhood.

The victim was taking out his trash in front of his residence in the 4300 block of Winona Avenue about 7:45 a.m. when the assailant approached along with a cohort, issued a “gang challenge” and opened fire, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The shooter and his companion then fled to the east on El Cajon Boulevard in a black Honda sedan.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his left leg, Martinez said.

Gang-unit detectives were called in to investigate the shooting.

