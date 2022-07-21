Two National City police officers are seen walking near the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (KSWB)

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Authorities said a 16-year-old boy is on life support after being found late Wednesday near a National City intersection with a gunshot wound to his head.

Just after 9 p.m., officers found the teen on the ground near the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, east of Interstate 805, National City police Sgt. Vincent Fernando said in a news release. Officers rendered first aid to the teen before he was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center.

Police consider his injuries to be “non-survivable,” Fernando said. The agency did not disclose his name.

Witnesses told investigators they saw “three unknown suspects” running away from the shooting scene. No descriptions of the attackers were provided and few other details on the incident were shared.

Investigators now seek tips to solve the crime, Fernando said.

Two National City police officers are seen standing by a police vehicle near the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (KSWB)

Those with tips to share are asked to contact National City police at 619-336-4457. Tips also can be shared anonymously by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.