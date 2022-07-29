CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista police sought the help of the public Thursday to identify three men they say knocked a man unconscious in a fight earlier this month at a downtown community block party.

About 10:30 p.m. July 8, police say the men “ganged up on a man” and beat him in an altercation at Culichi Town, a restaurant located in a stretch of Third Avenue where the Chula Vista Block Party was being held. It was not clear what prompted the fight, but police say the three suspected attackers left before officers arrived.

The victim suffered undisclosed injuries in the fight. He was treated at an area hospital and released.

Surveillance photos released by the agency show the three men inside the restaurant. One is bald with a beard and wearing a red plaid shirt, another was wearing a light grey shirt with the words “New York City” on it and a dark grey hat, and the third had on a Padres City Connect jersey and a beige hat.

No further information was publicly shared.

Those with tips to share with investigators were asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.