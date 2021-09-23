Police seek 2 men who attacked, yelled anti-LGTBQ slurs at victim at park

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who attacked another man and yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs at him as he left a park in Barrio Logan, according to law enforcement.

The 27-year-old victim was at a music festival at Crosby Park with two friends on Sept. 12 when a black, early 2000s 4-door sedan pulled up next to them around 9:30 p.m., San Diego County Crime Stoppers said in a news release Thursday.

Two men got out of the car and walked up to the victim and his friends. One of the men spilled alcohol on the victim and a second man punched the victim and yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs at him, according to police.

The attack caused the victim to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. He was taken to the hospital with a broken orbital and broken nose, authorities said.

The news release says the suspects left the area and were last seen running northbound on Cesar Chavez Parkway away from Crosby Park. They are wanted for felony battery and a hate crime, according to police.

One suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s with a slim but muscular build and blond, wavy shoulder-length hair. He was wearing shorts and no shirt.

The second suspect is also believed to be a white man in his early 20s. He was said to have a slim, taller build and was wearing an oversized blue t-shirt, blue baseball cap and shorts or light-colored pants.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information about the attack or the identity and location of the suspects is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Central Division at 619-744-9500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

