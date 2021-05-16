Police searching for two men after deadly shooting at Mission Bay resort

MISSION BAY—A shooting at a popular Mission Bay resort left a 20-year-old man dead overnight, authorities said.

Guests at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort were disturbed by a traumatic scene at the hotel after officers received multiple calls about shots fired around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“We have several people who reported hearing the altercation so we’re hoping somebody would come forward with additional information,” said Police Lt. Joel Tien.



Little was immediately known about what led up to the shooting, but officers arrived to find the man with at least one gunshot wound to his torso lying in a hotel room. Officers and paramedics tried to save the 20-year-old’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“We come here often have lunch,” said hotel visitor Marc Mischkine. “It’s a really nice hotel, nice neighborhood, so I’m very surprised and shocked you know that it would happen.”

Witnesses told investigators that an “altercation took place in the hallway” before the gunfire, and that two men who may have been involved were seen leaving the area in a white, late-model sedan, but no further description was available.

“It’s a very friendly neighborhood and zip code. It’s pretty scary to hear that especially if they’re on the loose you know,” says Mischkine.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.