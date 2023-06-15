SAN DIEGO — A $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of shooting at a photography student in the Oak Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23 when the victim was taking photographs of Tradewinds Liquor, located at 3111 54th Street, as part of their college photography class, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release

According to police, as the victim was taking photos of the business, the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun at them and demanded the camera.

The victim entered their vehicle and sped away from the scene, prompting the suspect to fire at the victim once, hitting the vehicle.

During the course of their investigation, police obtained surveillance footage and were able to identify the suspect as Darrick Anthony Coleman.

According to police, Coleman is believed to be associated with a local street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Coleman was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 218 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he also wears prescription glasses.

SDPD’s Southeastern Division and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to locate Coleman. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Officials said Coleman has prior convictions for vehicle theft, felony domestic violence and possessing a forearm as a felon.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact SDPD’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.