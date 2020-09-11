Police searching for missing San Diego teen with autism

Authorities Thursday evening are looking for Jacob, a 15-year-old boy who is diagnosed with autism and went missing in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday evening are looking for a 15-year-old boy who is diagnosed with autism and went missing in San Diego.

Jacob, whose last name was not released, likes the Balboa Park area, according to the San Diego Police Department, which could not be reached to provide information on when and where Jacob went missing.

He was last seen wearing a tie-dye Led Zeppelin shirt and blue jeans, and he is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with long brown hair.

Authorities circulated a photo of Jacob, but did not release further details. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.

