Police searching for missing North Park woman prone to memory lapses

San Diego police are searching for Doris Woods, a 69-year-old North Park woman who last was seen Thursday evening in Encanto. (San Diego Police Department photo)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities asked for the public’s help Friday to find a missing North Park woman who is considered at-risk due to her propensity for memory lapses.

The last known whereabouts of 69-year-old Doris Woods was in the 5600 block of Imperial Avenue in Encanto, where she was seen shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

Woods is Black and has shoulder-length dreadlocks. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing dark-blue pants with a light-blue design on them.

Anyone who might be able to help reunite Woods with her family is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.