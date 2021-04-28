Police searching for missing at-risk woman

San Diego police on Wednesday are asking the public to keep an eye out for 41-year-old Dahlia Castro after she went missing this morning. (Provided photo)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a developmentally challenged San Diego woman who went missing this morning.

Dahila Castro, 41, was last seen in the 6300 block of Plaza Cuernavaca in the Alta Vista neighborhood about 8 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Castro has the mental capacity of someone in their early teens, is unable state where she lives or how to get home, does not know how to ride public transit and carries no money or identification, according to police.

She is described as a heavyset, 5-foot-6-inch Latina with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might be able to help police locate Castro is asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.