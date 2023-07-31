SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Rolando gas station, San Diego police said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the AmPm store located at 6301 El Cajon Boulevard when a man walked into the store and demanded money from an employee.

The employee gave some money from the register to the man, who then left the scene in an unknown direction, SDPD Watch Commander David O’Brien said in a news release.

The employee was not injured during the incident, according to police.

The amount of money that was stolen from the register has not yet been determined.

SDPD robbery detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.