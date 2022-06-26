SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Police Department is searching for suspects after a man robbed a gas station at gunpoint in Rancho Penasquitos over cigarettes, authorities said.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. at a Chevron in the 12000 block of Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard when an unidentified Hispanic or Asian male walked into the gas station, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cigarettes from behind the counter.

Police say the worker complied with the man’s request and was not injured in this incident.

The suspect then took off from the scene and was last seen running northbound on Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard.

The matter remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.