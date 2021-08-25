Police searching for man caught on surveillance video burglarizing homes, vehicles

El Cajon police on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, released a series of surveillance videos which they say shows an unknown man casing homes and vehicles in the community. (El Cajon Police Department)

EL CAJON, Calif. – Authorities in El Cajon are searching for a man they claim has been burglarizing homes and vehicles in the community.

El Cajon police say several angles of surveillance footage released Wednesday depict a man casing vehicles after it was brought to the department’s attention on social media. The department’s video shows an unknown man standing near three different vehicles and opening the passenger’s side door of one of them.

Timestamps on videos provided by the department show each of the incidents took place in August with the most recent happening shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 16. It is unclear the approximate area where the incidents took place or if anything was taken as a result.

In the video, El Cajon police Det. Jason Sargent said the man “looks for targets of opportunity in unsecured vehicles and unsecured homes.”

ECPD is aware of the surveillance videos, which show the same suspect burglarizing homes & vehicles throughout our city. We are currently working multiple cases involving this subject & could use your help. pic.twitter.com/82wZb15mWt — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) August 26, 2021

“To prevent yourself from being a victim of this individual, please ensure you lock your windows and doors at night,” Sargent said, “and that you secure and lock your vehicle before going to bed.”

The man was described by police as a Black man aged between 25 and 35 years old. He appears to be 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds with short black hair and a goatee, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sargent at 619-593-5735 or the department’s communications center at 619-579-3311.