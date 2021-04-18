Police searching for gunman in South San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police were searching for a gunman involved in a drug deal in South San Diego Sunday, authorities said.

The drug deal turned into a fight at 12:38 p.m. in the 2200 block of Coronado Avenue, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

One man flashed a handgun during the fight, but no shots were fired, the officer said.

The gunman was described as a Hispanic man, 6-feet tall, thin, wearing dark glasses, a black baseball cap with the letter P, a black sweater, dark jeans and shoes, Martinez said.

The police department’s ABLE helicopter circled the area and broadcast announcements to residents to be on the lookout for the suspect, who was still being sought as of 1:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.