SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are searching for an at-risk teenage girl who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Mia Anthony, 14, last was seen at 5000 Camino Andorra in San Diego, police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was seen wearing a black sweater and black leggings with a maroon JanSport backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.

