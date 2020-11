San Diego police are searching for a 10-year-old boy named Richard, who last seen in a Pacific Beach neighborhood. (Provided)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police said Wednesday they have reunited a 10-year-old boy with his parents.

No details were shared about how the boy, who only has been identified as Richard, was found.

Update: He has been safely reunited with his parents! https://t.co/vQm8pXDr0R — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 19, 2020

He had last been seen in the area near Cass Street and Missouri Street wearing a black shirt with camouflage sweatpants. He was described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5 foot tall and weighing 100 pounds.