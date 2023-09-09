OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A police search is underway for three juvenile suspects after a shooting in an Oceanside parking lot Saturday evening left one person dead, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at 4:36 p.m. in a parking lot on N Redondo Drive near Vandegrift Boulevard, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

At least one person, identified as an adult man, was confirmed dead. It is unknown if there are any other injuries in the shooting.

As of 6 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office ASTREA helicopter was overhead the area to help find the suspects. All three suspects are described as 15-year-old boys.

The first suspect was last seen with a long ponytail and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, gray pants and white shoes. He was armed with a semi-automatic pistol, OPD said.

The second suspect was also described with a long dark brown ponytail. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt under a black shirt with long dark pants.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with white writing on the front, as well as a black hooded shirt with the sleeves rolled up. He was also carrying a red backpack, authorities said.

At this time, OPD said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no threat to the community, authorities said. However, residents are asked to call law enforcement if they saw something or have any additional information about the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.