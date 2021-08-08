Police search for suspects in deadly recreation center shooting

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help on a shooting Saturday night at the Golden Hill Recreation Center that killed one man and wounded another.

Homicide detectives say they do not have any information on suspects at the moment. Three men, who were detained at the scene by police, have not been providing police with information.

“We don’t have any information [on a suspect] at this point. To say that we have more questions than answers is definitely the case,” Brown added. “Anybody with information — even if they don’t know if it’s helpful or not — give us a call, we’d really like to hear it. … We’re going to need some help on this one.”

The shooting killed a 21-year-old man and wounded an 18-year-old, who remains in stable condition at a local hospital.

On Sunday, a makeshift vigil of candles were found near the scene of the crime.

Candles left behind near the basketball court of the #GoldenHill Recreation Center after a shooting here last night. Police say a 21 year old man died & an 18 yo man is in stable condition at the hospital. Stay w @fox5sandiego @ 10/11PM pic.twitter.com/B2HL64XUeY — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) August 9, 2021

Police first headed to the area Saturday around 8:30 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire near the park, but officers were told by people gathered near the rec center that there were no gunshots — only fireworks, said Lt. Andra Brown with the SDPD Homicide Unit.

However, authorities then learned that two men had indeed been shot at the park’s basketball courts.

Other people at the park appeared visibly shaken by the attack, some sobbing and talking animatedly with officers.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.