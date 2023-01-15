SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven on Saturday.

The San Diego Police Department said a person described as an Asian male walked into the convenience store, located at 6410 Mission Gorge Rd., shortly before 11:15 p.m. and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect reportedly lifted his shirt up and showed a gun in his waistband. Witnesses say he was around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing dark clothing. The suspect was last seen heading south on Glacier Avenue.

Authorities did not disclose how much money was taken.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.