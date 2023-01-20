SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Thursday.

The San Diego Police Department said the incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. at a convenience store located at 2295 Palm Ave. in South Bay.

The suspect, who authorities described as a Hispanic woman with light skin and black hair, walked into the 7-Eleven and pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money.

Police say she fled the scene and ran southbound on Hollister Street, where she was seen getting into white SUV that continued southbound.

The suspect was wearing glasses with clear frames, a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants and light colored slippers.

The amount of money taken in the robbery was not released by authorities.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the hold up is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.