Police search for stabbing suspect near City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A fight in a City Heights-area neighborhood escalated Monday afternoon into a stabbing that sent a man to a hospital, according to San Diego police.

The fight in the 3800 block of Wightman Street was reported shortly before 4 p.m., police said.

Patrol personnel arrived to find a victim suffering from at least one stab wound. Medics took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest in unknown condition, Officer Yovanna Gonzalez said.

Police searched the neighborhood for the assailant, described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch Latino with short brown hair and tattoos on his back, wearing “saggy” jeans, according to Gonzalez. No one was in custody in connection with the assault as of 5 p.m., she said.