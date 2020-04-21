Police search for shooter who killed man in El Cajon

Tony Montantes was shot and killed March 16, 2020 in El Cajon, police said. (Credit: El Cajon Police Department)

EL CAJON, Calif. — One month after a 41-year-old man was killed in El Cajon, police are still searching for the shooter.

On March 16, shortly before 10 p.m., Tony Montantes was standing on a sidewalk near East Main Street and South First Street when he was shot several times, according to El Cajon police.

Paramedics took Montantes to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter was seen leaving in a vehicle. Police had no description of the shooter or the vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Latinette at 619-579-3348 or Detective Sandoval at 619-579-5748 at the El Cajon Police Department.