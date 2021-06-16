Police search for robbers who carjacked BMW driver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pair of robbers threatened a driver with a gun on a Mira Mesa roadside Wednesday, forced him out of his car and stole it, authorities reported.

The 55-year-old victim had just gotten into his 2014 BMW in the 10600 block of Camino Ruiz when the unidentified men ran up and tried to pull him out about 5:30 a.m. according to San Diego police.

When the owner of the vehicle resisted, one of the crooks pointed a handgun at him, Officer Sarah Foster said. The victim then handed over his keys and got out, and the carjackers jumped in and sped off.

No injuries were reported.

