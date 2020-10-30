Police search for person who stabbed man at College Area bus stop

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for the person who badly wounded a man in a stabbing in the College Area late Friday morning.

The stabbing happened some time after 11 a.m. on the eastern edge of the neighborhood, at a bus stop on El Cajon Boulevard near 70th Street.

When they reached the victim, officers and paramedics applied a tourniquet to one of his arms and performed CPR on him at the scene, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Witnesses reported that the attacker — a heavyset man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a red shirt and black, bandana-style mask — ran off to the east, possibly into a nearby motel, police said. Officers fanned out through the area in search of him.

