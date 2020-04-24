Police search for missing woman with dementia

Police are searching for this San Diego woman with dementia, Edna Publicover.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article did not contain the correct image of Publicover.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday reached out to the public for help in finding a 76-year-old San Diego woman who suffers from dementia.

Ernestine Edwards was last seen around noon Thursday when she walked out of her apartment at 4203 Louisiana St. in the University Heights neighborhood, according to San Diego police.

Edwards has been diagnosed with dementia and needs medication for other medical conditions, police said.

She is described as a 5-foot-2 white woman, weighing around 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.

Publicover was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, glasses, a white face mask and was carrying a beige purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.

