SAN DIEGO – San Diego police reached out to the public Monday to help locate a missing woman.

Monica Glawson, 25, last was seen at the San Diego International Airport, police said in a tweet, though her reason for being at the airport was not immediately disclosed. She may also have been seen in downtown San Diego, according to police.

She was described by police as being white, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 180 pounds with curly blond hair and green eyes. No further description was provided.

Anyone with information on Glawson’s whereabouts was asked to call police at 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 22500171.