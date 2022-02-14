Police search for missing woman

Dahlia Castro, 41, was last seen at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Plaza Cuernavaca in the Alta Vista neighborhood, San Diego police said in a news release. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a missing woman who is considered at-risk.

Dahlia Castro, 41, was last seen at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Plaza Cuernavaca in the Alta Vista neighborhood, San Diego police said in a news release. She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 320 pounds with light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a blue skirt and grey tennis shoes.

Castro can use public transportation but does not carry any money or identification and will note remember where she lives, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 619-531-2000.