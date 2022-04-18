SAN DIEGO – San Diego police asked the public for help locating an at-risk man last seen Sunday.

Wade Waterman, 83, last was spotted about 5 p.m. in the Scripps Ranch area, police said in a tweet. He may have been driving a gray 2012 Lexus IS250 with the license plate 7CGF273.

Waterman was described as being white, 5-foot-10, and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black buttoned shirt and khaki pants the last time he was seen, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911 and reference case No. 22-500318.