Police search for missing 13-year-old

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are searching for a 13-year-old reported missing from Chula Vista.

Officers believe the teen, identified only as Angel, could be in danger after he ran away from home Sunday morning. He is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 115 pounds. Police said he typically carries a skateboard and wears a pink or black hooded sweatshirt and black Vans sneakers with skulls on them.

Police said Angel has friends in Imperial Beach and family in Tijuana but there is no indication he’s headed in either direction. Anyone with information about Angel’s location is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151 and reference case 2014950.