Police search for man who stole 9 guns from local store

Surveillance photos show a man who authorities say stole nine guns from a federal firearms licensee in La Mesa.

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities announced a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information on a man suspected of breaking into a La Mesa gun store and stealing nine firearms two weekends ago, during unrest following a protest against police brutality.

Around 11 p.m. on May 30, a man broke into Alex Imports Gun Shop, a federal firearms licensee on University Avenue, and stole nine “long guns” from the business, said Ginger Colbrun, a Los Angeles spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-feet-8-inch white or Hispanic man with black hair. Investigators believe he is approximately 30 years old and weighs about 200 pounds.

ATF Los Angeles is offering a reward up to $5,000 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for the burglary.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477, visit the Report It website or download the mobile “reportit” app, available via Google Play or the Apple App Store. All calls will be kept confidential.