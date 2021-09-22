Video shows burst of flames as man sets fire to college center with employee inside

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities released new surveillance photos in their search for an arsonist who set fire to a San Ysidro college center while an employee was inside last month.

The arsonist set fire to the front doors of Southwestern College Higher Education Center around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, according to San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring. An employee of the college was inside at the time, but was not injured, he said.

The building at 460 W. San Ysidro Blvd. sustained about $5,000 in damage.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect arriving in a black four-door Dodge Charger with red racing stripes, red fender hash marks above the front wheel wells and black five-spoke style rims. The suspect was wearing a white baseball hat, black long-sleeved shirt, dark jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6240 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Surveillance photos of a suspect in the August arson of a San Ysidro college center. (Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

A surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle in the August arson of a San Ysidro college center. (Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

A surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle in the August arson of a San Ysidro college center. (Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to a $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

