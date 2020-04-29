Police search for man suspected of $6K in vandalism at Rock Church

This man is suspected of more than $10,000 of vandalism in East County. (Photo: El Cajon Police Department)

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police released photos of a man they suspect caused more than $10,000 in damage at a car dealership and Rock Church campus in East County.

Officials did not release many details about the incident, but said that the vandalism occurred some time Monday morning.

The man is suspected of going to the El Cajon Rock campus on Jackman Street, where he allegedly caused about $6,000 of damage. The same morning, he also allegedly caused $4,500 in damage to four cars at the Good Man Auto dealership on El Cajon Boulevard.

ECPD is asking for your help to identify the following suspect. SEE THE DESCRIPTION AND PHOTO BELOW. Please contact the ECPD at (619) 579-3311 if you have any information. We thank you. #elcajonpolice #crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/58wYNdXAlM — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) April 29, 2020

In a message on Twitter, El Cajon Police Department said, “If you have any information on this suspect, we need your help.”

Anyone with details about the incidents were 619-579-3311.