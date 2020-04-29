Police search for man suspected of $6K in vandalism at Rock Church

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police released photos of a man they suspect caused more than $10,000 in damage at a car dealership and Rock Church campus in East County.
Officials did not release many details about the incident, but said that the vandalism occurred some time Monday morning.
The man is suspected of going to the El Cajon Rock campus on Jackman Street, where he allegedly caused about $6,000 of damage. The same morning, he also allegedly caused $4,500 in damage to four cars at the Good Man Auto dealership on El Cajon Boulevard.
In a message on Twitter, El Cajon Police Department said, “If you have any information on this suspect, we need your help.”
Anyone with details about the incidents were 619-579-3311.