Police search for man suspected in sexual assault incident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sketch was released by the San Diego Police Department Saturday of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the College West area. (SDPD)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego police Saturday asked the public for help identifying and locating a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the College West area.

The attack occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday near the 4900 block of Yerba Anita Drive, according to San Diego police Lt. Adam T. Sharki.

The suspect attacked the 26-year-old woman from behind, Sharki said.

“The woman fought back during the sexual assault and her attacker ran away,” he said.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 29-year-old white man, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, 190-200 pounds, with short dark hair, thick eyebrows and a full beard and mustache, Sharki said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 619- 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News