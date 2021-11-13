Police search for man suspected in sexual assault incident

A sketch was released by the San Diego Police Department Saturday of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the College West area. (SDPD)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego police Saturday asked the public for help identifying and locating a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the College West area.

The attack occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday near the 4900 block of Yerba Anita Drive, according to San Diego police Lt. Adam T. Sharki.

The suspect attacked the 26-year-old woman from behind, Sharki said.

“The woman fought back during the sexual assault and her attacker ran away,” he said.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 29-year-old white man, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, 190-200 pounds, with short dark hair, thick eyebrows and a full beard and mustache, Sharki said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 619- 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

