SAN DIEGO — Authorities identified a man suspected in a double stabbing that killed a mother and wounded her daughter in Mira Mesa last week, police said Thursday.

Anthony Dwayne Siddle, 59, is wanted by San Diego police after officers Friday afternoon found 87-year-old Peggy Brandenburg stabbed to death and an injured unidentified 60-year-old woman at a residence in the 8600 block of Pagoda Way, according to Lt. Adam Sharki.

Siddle is described by police as a 6’03, 165-pound man with gray hair and glasses last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans. He is believed to have left the area in a dark gray 2018 Ford Ecosport with Montana license plate 103478E.

Homicide detectives found that the crime was not a “random attack” as police say evidence shows the suspect was familiar with the residence after entering the home and immediately stabbing both victims. A motive, however, has yet to be determined.

Brandenburg was pronounced dead at the scene while the 60-year-old victim, whose name will not be released at this time, was taken to a local hospital and treated, Sharki confirmed. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.