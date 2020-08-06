Police search for man suspected in attempted homicide in Emerald Hills

SAN DIEGO – Authorities released a composite sketch Thursday of a suspect they say stabbed and strangled another man last month in the Emerald Hills section of San Diego.

Authorities released a composite sketch Thursday of a suspect they say stabbed and strangled another man last month in the Emerald Hills section of San Diego. (San Diego Crime Stoppers)

Officials are attempting to identify the man who last was seen walking into a canyon near Kelton Road and State Route 94.

The man is suspected of attempting to grab another man’s cell phone from a table July 11 at Emerald Hills Park, leading to a fight. Police say the man wielded a box cutter and told the 23-year-old victim, “I am going to kill you,” before stabbing him in the left arm and strangling him.

The victim, who was not publicly identified by police, was treated for a laceration to his arm requiring 18 staples, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Officers say the suspect is an approximately 40-year-old Black man standing at 6-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with a thin mustache and goatee. He also was noted as appearing to have a “yellowing condition” in the white portions of his eyes.

When the incident occurred, the man was wearing a bright orange flat brim snapback style hat with a white-colored “C” on the front, an oversized navy hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and a grey backpack with zebra stripes.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact SDPD’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3530 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.