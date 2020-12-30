Police search for man after fight, carjacking outside South Bay motel

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Police Wednesday were searching for an armed man who got in a fight with another man, then carjacked him outside a Chula Vista motel.

The carjacking happened about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Roof Inn motel on Broadway near G Street, Chula Vista police Lt. John English said.

The victim was sitting inside his blue GMC Yukon SUV when a man approached the car and tried opening a door handle, English said. The victim then confronted the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a weapon.

As the two men struggled over the semi-automatic pistol, its magazine and other pieces fell out, leaving just one chambered bullet that was fired during the fight, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The thief then hopped into the victim’s SUV and drove off.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, suffered a cut to the face, but refused medical treatment, English said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.