Robber escapes with cash from La Mesa bank

LA MESA — Police were searching for the person who robbed a La Mesa bank Monday afternoon before running off on foot.

Police said the heist happened at Bank Of The West at 8690 Center Drive at 1:11 p.m.

“The robbery was done with a demand note presented by a suspect to a bank employee,” La Mesa Police Department Sgt. Dan Herrin said.

La Mesa police, with the assistance of a sheriff’s helicopter, searched for the suspect in the immediate area but were unsuccessful, according to Herrin. He described the suspect as white and 20 to 30 years old, with long dirty blonde hair and dirty hands. He was wearing a long black jacket with white writing on it and had a white bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the La Mesa watch commander line at 619-667-7516.