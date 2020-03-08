Police search for hit-and-run driver after finding injured woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday morning with a fractured pelvis she sustained after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Pacific Beach.

The 27-year-old woman was struck in the 4300 block of Ingraham Street and she was found in the gutter by police who responded to the scene at 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Heims said.

A description of the vehicle was not available.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run crash was asked to call San Diego Police Traffic Division at 858-495-7800.