Police search for gunman who shot woman during argument

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for a man who shot a woman after an argument in the Encanto early Monday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Imperial Avenue near 61st Street. Police say the two got into an argument during a “transaction,” though they did not clarify what was being bought or sold. The man opened fire, hitting the woman several times in the arm and once in the stomach, police said.

The victim, who investigators said was in her 30s, was rushed to the hospital but her wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The man ran off, and police were still searching for him later Monday morning. He was described as a Black man in his 30s, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans, police said.

Imperial Avenue was closed in the area while detectives worked.